Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

