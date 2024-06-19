Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 475 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

