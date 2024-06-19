Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $13,307.13 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,911.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.91 or 0.00600675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00113352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00036889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00259233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00041458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00068129 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,637,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

