Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0617 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $12,906.55 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,058.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00600307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00113969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00036914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00262225 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00068315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,635,610 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.