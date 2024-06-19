Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter.
Vince Stock Performance
Shares of VNCE stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,385. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Vince has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Small Cap Consu upgraded Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
