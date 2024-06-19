Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:VCLN)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VCLN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

