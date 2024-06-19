Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:VCLN)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
VCLN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.