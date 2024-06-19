Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. 201,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $21.42.
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile
