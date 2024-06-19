Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NFLT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

About Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF

The Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of bonds. The portfolio managers can invest in domestic, international and emerging market bonds, USD- or non-USD denominated, investment grade or high yield and in any sector.

