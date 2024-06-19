Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA NFLT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.
About Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF
