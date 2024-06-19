Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:SDCP)

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SDCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDCP stock remained flat at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.
About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.