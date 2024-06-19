Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) to Issue $0.51 Dividend

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VPC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $23.34.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Company Profile
