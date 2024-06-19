Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on June 27th

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of VRAI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

About Virtus Real Asset Income ETF

The Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Real Asset Income index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed real estate, infrastructure and natural resources equities. The index selects stocks using fundamental factors primarily dividend growth.

