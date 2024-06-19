Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Price Performance
UTES traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 20,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.48. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $56.10.
Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.