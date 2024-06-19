Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Price Performance

UTES traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 20,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.48. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Get Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF alerts:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.