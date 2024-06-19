Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

V traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,683,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,792. The company has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average of $272.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.98 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

