Vistra Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 34,391 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the average daily volume of 19,301 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of VST stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
