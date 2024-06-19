Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average is $248.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

