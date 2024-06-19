Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Increased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 223.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Walmart by 185.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 29,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.