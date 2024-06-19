Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224,262 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

