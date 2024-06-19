Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 1.3% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,610,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 251,863 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,401,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 833,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

