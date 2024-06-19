Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,312 shares of company stock worth $35,645,941. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.