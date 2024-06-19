Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $4.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 117,492 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
