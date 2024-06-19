Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $4.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 117,492 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

