Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Daily Journal Corp’s Largest Position

Daily Journal Corp reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 46.2% of Daily Journal Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Daily Journal Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $81,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,547,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,170,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

