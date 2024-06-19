Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. 15,547,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,170,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

