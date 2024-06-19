Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. Welltower has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

