WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 137,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

