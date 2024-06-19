Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HIX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $5.07.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
