Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 54702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$152.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

