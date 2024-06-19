Westwind Capital Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Westwind Capital boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. Samsara accounts for approximately 2.3% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Samsara were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

NYSE IOT traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 6,325,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,135. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,921 shares in the company, valued at $51,348,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,815,405 shares of company stock valued at $63,143,918. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

