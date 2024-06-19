Westwind Capital Sells 308 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westwind Capital cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.5% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.21. 24,438,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.93 and a 200-day moving average of $432.20. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

