Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.48

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 119721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $657.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.