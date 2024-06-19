WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.13

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.13 and traded as high as $51.99. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 164,241 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.