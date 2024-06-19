WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.76

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 18412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,989,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,054 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,155,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,094,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.