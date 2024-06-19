Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Workiva by 11.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Workiva stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 506,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,323. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

