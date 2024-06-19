Worldcoin (WLD) Price Tops $2.87 on Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $705.98 million and $157.05 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00004400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,179,075 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 244,515,924.8917904 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.85241845 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $215,745,991.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

