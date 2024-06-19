Wrapped eETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $3,699.30 or 0.05709264 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $64.76 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,492,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,486,996.67242617. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,704.32133057 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $31,133,890.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

