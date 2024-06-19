Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.59 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $86.59 million and $20.54 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 150,330,881 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 151,391,263.17421106. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.57197052 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3310 active market(s) with $32,895,982.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.