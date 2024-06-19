Wrapped Pulse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $393.47 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $393.47 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,577,901,295,503 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,575,549,339,179.396. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000458 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $2,407,817.59 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

