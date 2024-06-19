Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Xerox

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 1,954,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,800. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.