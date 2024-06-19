Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) PT Lowered to $3.80

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.70 to $3.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.
Yatsen Trading Down 1.2 %
YSG stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $322.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.
