Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) PT Lowered to $3.80

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.70 to $3.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Yatsen Trading Down 1.2 %

YSG stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $322.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YSG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 63,646 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000.

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.