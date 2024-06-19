Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Blackstone in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $122.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

