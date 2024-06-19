Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.74 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.2 %

MUSA stock opened at $479.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.35. Murphy USA has a one year low of $282.49 and a one year high of $488.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.