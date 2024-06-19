Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.
BankUnited Price Performance
NYSE:BKU opened at $27.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
