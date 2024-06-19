Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $960.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 191.88%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

