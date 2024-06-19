ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $483,988.14 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00037872 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00030849 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010018 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
