ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.84

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.60. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 38,800 shares changing hands.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84.
About ZEN Graphene Solutions
Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
