Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

