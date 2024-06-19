Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $178.89 and last traded at $179.41. 2,294,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,818,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
