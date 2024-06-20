111,430 Shares in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 1.17% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLSM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. 34,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

