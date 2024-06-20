12,100 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 841,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,882. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -121.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

