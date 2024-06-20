12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of 12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. 16,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
12244 (ASM.V) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91.
About 12244 (ASM.V)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 12244 (ASM.V)
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.