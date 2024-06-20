2,031 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

